Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Thompson Thrift Plans 308-Unit Stella Multifamily Property in San Tan Valley, Arizona

by Jeff Shaw

SAN TAN VALLEY, ARIZ. — Thompson Thrift is set to begin construction on Stella, a 308-unit apartment community in the Phoenix suburb of San Tan Valley. 

Stella will comprise 12 two- and three-story buildings, as well as green spaces, a pool, two pickleball courts and two dog parks. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and include features such as quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, internet access, ceiling fans, washers and dryers, smart thermostats and an Alexa-compatible smart hub. 

Stella is scheduled to open for residency in late 2024. It will be Thompson Thrift’s sixth community in Arizona.

You may also like

CBRE Brokers $12.1M Sale of Two Apartment Communities...

Peak Capital Partners Acquires 96-Unit Park Station Apartments...

Sip Fresh Signs Franchise Deal for Three Locations...

Woodmont Properties Completes Lease-Up at 443-Unit Apartment Community...

Hx2 Development Underway on 100,000 SF Life Sciences...

Gebroe-Hammer Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

DCHFA Provides $63.2M Financing for Redevelopment of Affordable...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $58.8M Construction Financing for...

Compass Cold Delivers 142,160 SF Cold Storage Facility...