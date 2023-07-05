Thompson Thrift Plans 308-Unit Stella Multifamily Property in San Tan Valley, Arizona

SAN TAN VALLEY, ARIZ. — Thompson Thrift is set to begin construction on Stella, a 308-unit apartment community in the Phoenix suburb of San Tan Valley.

Stella will comprise 12 two- and three-story buildings, as well as green spaces, a pool, two pickleball courts and two dog parks. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and include features such as quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, internet access, ceiling fans, washers and dryers, smart thermostats and an Alexa-compatible smart hub.

Stella is scheduled to open for residency in late 2024. It will be Thompson Thrift’s sixth community in Arizona.