The Garrison will total 336 apartments in Fountain, a suburb of Colorado Springs.
Thompson Thrift Plans 336-Unit The Garrison Apartments in Fountain, Colorado

by Jeff Shaw

FOUNTAIN, COLO. — Thompson Thrift has announced plans to develop The Garrison, a 336-unit, Class A apartment community in the Colorado Springs suburb of Fountain. 

The complex will be situated near the intersection of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road, adjacent to Fountain’s two major roadways and with easy access to Interstate 25. It will offer one- to three-bedroom floorplans with up to 1,369 square feet of living space. 

The development site spans 22 acres. Thompson Thrift will utilize the land’s natural undulation with thoughtful grading to provide unobstructed views of the Cheyenne Mountain range for the 10 three-story, garden-style buildings. The community is scheduled to welcome new residents starting in late 2024.

