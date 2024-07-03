Thompson Thrift Plans 344-Unit Landing at Lemay Multifamily Community in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Thompson Thrift has released plans for The Landing at Lemay, a Class A apartment property in Fort Collins. Construction is slated to begin in July and move-ins are scheduled for late 2025.

Located on 17 acres at the southeast corner of E. Vine Drive and N. Lemay Avenue, The Landing at Lemay will offer 344 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Each apartment will feature stainless steel appliances, a glass-top range, hardwood-style flooring, multiple smart capabilities and full-sized washers and dryers. Select homes may feature a deluxe closet system with shelving, premium lighting and garage options.

The property will include two firsts for Thompson Thrift: carriage homes with apartments built over attached private garages and large-scale electric vehicle charging capabilities.

Community amenities will include a fully equipped, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, firepits, a billiards and shuffleboard area, dog park, pet spa, community-wide Wi-Fi and an outdoor entertainment kitchen.