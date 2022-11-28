Thompson Thrift Plans Alta25 Multifamily Community in Monument, Colorado

Located in Monument, Colo., the 264-unit Alta25 is scheduled to open in 2025.

MONUMENT, COLO. — Thompson Thrift unveiled plans to develop Alta25, a Class A apartment property in Monument, a suburb of Colorado Springs. The 264-unit community is slated to open in 2025.

Located at 16218 Jackson Creek Parkway, Alta25 will comprise eight three-story, garden-style buildings and 96 detached garages. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will average 987 square feet and feature gourmet bar-kitchens with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and finishes, Alexa-compatible smart hub to integrate all smart devices, smart thermostats, smart door locks, walk-in closets and full-size washers/dryers. The units will also offer patio, balcony and private yard options.

Community amenities will include a clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, Amazon package hub, storage and work spaces, courtyards, grilling stations, outdoor game area, electronic firepit with seating area, dog park and pet spa with grooming station.

Alta25 is adjacent to Monument Marketplace, which features more than 658,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and within The Village at Jackson Creek, a mixed-use project currently in development.