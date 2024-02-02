Thompson Thrift Receives Approval to Move Forward with Next Two Phases of $750M Fishers District Near Indianapolis

FISHERS, IND. — Developer Thompson Thrift has received approval from the City of Fishers to begin work on the next two phases of the $750 million Fishers District mixed-use development. Located near I-69 and 116th Street, The Union will include 55,000 square feet of retail space, 60,000 square feet of Class A office space, a 150-room boutique hotel, a 250-unit multifamily community and 805 structured parking spaces. Thompson Thrift is currently in negotiations for the hotel and about 40 percent of the retail space. Infrastructure work will begin this year, with vertical construction slated to begin in early 2025.

The Crossing at Fishers District will comprise 62 acres, the centerpiece of which will be the city-owned 7,500-seat event center that is currently under construction. The center is the future home of the Indy Fuel, the professional hockey minor league affiliate of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. The surrounding mixed-use development will feature office, retail, restaurant, residential, hotel and entertainment components. The event center is slated for completion later this year. Chicken N Pickle, an indoor-outdoor entertainment concept with a restaurant and pickleball courts, has committed to space at The Crossing.

Thompson Thrift first began work on Fishers District in 2015. Once completed, the project will span 123 acres with five distinct developments that will be connected by walking paths.