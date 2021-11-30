REBusinessOnline

Thompson Thrift Residential Breaks Ground on 242-Unit Build-for-Rent Community in Suburban Indianapolis

Posted on by in Build-For-Rent, Development, Indiana, Midwest

FISHERS, IND. — Thompson Thrift Residential, a wholly owned affiliate of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, has broken ground on Slate at Fishers District in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. The build-for-rent community will feature 242 luxury single-family homes. The developer expects to begin welcoming residents in the first quarter of 2023.

The residences will average 1,215 square feet and will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom villas as well as four-bedroom townhomes. Residents will have access to a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and dog parks. As part of the project, a public park and paved trail will be constructed, providing the community direct pedestrian access to Fishers District, a mixed-use development with 110,000 square feet of retail space.

