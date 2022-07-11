REBusinessOnline

Thompson Thrift Residential Sells 324-Unit Retreat Apartments in Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — The residential branch of Thompson Thrift, a development and investment firm with offices in Indiana, Phoenix and Houston, has sold The Retreat, a 324-unit apartment community in Corpus Christi. Developed in 2017, the community comprises 14 three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences feature granite countertops, full-sized washers and dryers, private balconies and detached garages. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, technology center, movie lounge, gaming den, a bark park and a package handling system. Kelly Witherspoon, Justin Cole and Adam Sumrall of Berkadia brokered the sale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. The Retreat was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

