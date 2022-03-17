Thompson Thrift Residential Sells 336-Unit Magnolia Apartment Community Near Houston

SPRING, TEXAS — Thompson Thrift Residential, a subsidiary of Indianapolis-based investment firm Thompson Thrift, has sold Magnolia, a 336-unit apartment community located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The property was built on 15.5 acres in 2018 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with glass countertops, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, bark park, game room, coffee bar and an outdoor kitchen. A private investment firm purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.