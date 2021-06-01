Thompson Thrift Retail Group Sells 11,000 SF Retail Building in Metro Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C.— Thompson Thrift Retail Group has sold an 11,000-square-foot, multi-tenant retail building in Concord to an undisclosed private buyer from California. The sales price was not disclosed.

The building, which is located at 3050 Derita Road, is the second of four lots to be developed within Thompson Thrift’s 7.5-acre Shops on Derita, a retail development located at Derita Road and Carolina Lily Lane. The building was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Supercuts, Smoothie King, Chicago’s Pizza with a Twist, Wingstop and Cinnaholic.

Biscuitville Fresh Southern recently opened a restaurant on an outparcel that Thompson Thrift sold last year. Thompson Thrift expects the two remaining lots to be sold during the third quarter. The firm also owns Christenbury Corners, a 130,000-square-foot, Kohl’s-anchored shopping center that is adjacent to Shops on Derita.

David Hoppe of Atlantic Capital Partners represented Thompson Thrift on the sale of the building. Thompson Thrift is a real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest.