Thompson Thrift Retail Group Sells Bank of America-Leased Property in Suburban Columbus

GAHANNA, OHIO — Thompson Thrift Retail Group (TTRG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, has sold a freestanding retail property in the Columbus suburb of Gahanna for an undisclosed price. Bank of America and Merrill Lynch are scheduled to open at the two-story, 8,830-square-foot property later this year. The one-acre parcel is located at the northeast corner of Hamilton and Blendon Place roads. Dylan Mallory of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors represented TTRG in the sale. The buyer was undisclosed.