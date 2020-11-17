Thompson Thrift Retail Group Sells Fully Leased Center Near Indianapolis for $3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

AVON, IND. — Thompson Thrift Retail Group (TTRG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, has sold Rockville Pointe in Avon near Indianapolis for $3 million. The 10,500-square-foot retail center is fully leased to Tropical Smoothie Café, The Good Feet Store, Spectrum, Papa Murphy’s and Family Allergy & Asthma. TTRG has owned the property since completing construction in 2009. Dylan Mallory of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors represented TTRG in the sale. C.F. Rockville LLC, a private investor from Bloomington, purchased the asset.