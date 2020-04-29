Thompson Thrift Retail Group Sells Hotel Pad Within $60M Mixed-Use Development Near Indianapolis

FISHERS, IND. — Thompson Thrift Retail Group (TTRG) has sold the hotel pad site at The Stations, a $60 million mixed-use development in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. The buyer, Indiana-based Dunn Hospitality, plans to open a $20 million, 145-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in late 2021. The Courtyard hotel will include meeting space, fitness facilities, an indoor pool and bistro bar.

Later this year, TTRG plans to break ground on a Class A, four-story office building within The Stations. The company is also completing initial site work on the back portion of the project for Pulte Homes to begin development of 37 three-story, for-sale townhomes. The Stations is adjacent to Fishers District, a TTRG project with more than 100,000 square feet of retail and dining space, 260 multifamily units and a dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotel.