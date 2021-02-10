Thompson Thrift Retail Group Sells Shopping Center Near Indianapolis for $3.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

MATTOON, ILL. — Thompson Thrift Retail Group (TTRG) has sold The Shops at Mattoon Marketplace for $3.7 million. The 9,800-square-foot retail center is located in Mattoon near Indianapolis. It is fully leased to Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, Great Clips, AT&T and OSF Healthcare. Thompson Thrift developed the property in 2017. Emily Gadomski and Rick Drogosz of Mid-America Real Estate Corp. represented TTRG in the sale. Matt Brooks of Faris Lee Investments represented the undisclosed buyer.