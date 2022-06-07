Thompson Thrift Retail Group Sells Sonoran Creek Marketplace in Maricopa, Arizona for $34M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Sprouts Farmers Market anchors the 73,692-square-foot Sonoran Creek Marketplace in Maricopa, Ariz.

MARICOPA, ARIZ. — Thompson Thrift Retail Group has completed the sale of Sonoran Creek Marketplace, a shopping center located on the southwest corner of John Wayne Parkway and Edison Road in Maricopa. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $34 million, or $461 per square foot, in an off-market transaction.

Situated on 10.2 acres, the 73,692-square-foot Sonoran Creek Marketplace was 100 percent occupied at the time of sale. Current tenants include Sprouts Farmers Markets, Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, Supercuts, Marshalls and The Joint Chiropractic.

Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the transaction. Cameron Warren, Nick DeDona, Dan Gardiner and Greg Laing of Phoenix Commercial Advisors handled leasing at the property.