Thompson Thrift Retail Group Sells Sunrise Promenade Shopping Center Near Phoenix for $18.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

PEORIA, ARIZ. — Thompson Thrift Retail Group has completed the disposition of Sunrise Promenade, a shopping center in Peoria. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $18.2 million.

Situated at the corner of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road, Sunrise Promenade features 26,852 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Aldi, Black Rock Coffee Bar, Club Pilates, Sherwin-Williams, Dip Nail Spa, Harumi Sushi, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, Stretch Labs, Butta Cakes and Pearle Vision.

