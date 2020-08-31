REBusinessOnline

Thompson Thrift Retail Group Sells Two Phoenix-Area Retail Parcels

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

SCOTTSDALE AND SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Thompson Thrift Retail Group (TTRG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, has sold two retail parcels in Scottsdale and Surprise, Ariz. Prices were undisclosed.

The first transaction was the sale of recently completed, 5,700-square-foot, build-to-suit property for Wilhelm Automotive in Surprise. The building sits on nearly one acre at the northwest corner of Civic Center Drive and Elm Street within Thompson Thrift’s development, the Shops at Elm Street.

The second sale is for a newly constructed, freestanding Black Rock Coffee location at the northeast corner of 116th Street and Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale. The coffee roaster recently opened a 1,900-square-foot coffee bar with a drive-thru on the subject property.

Torrey Briegel and Chad Tiedeman of PCA represented TTRG on the Surprise sale and Chris Hollenbeck of Cushman & Wakefield represented TTRG on the Scottsdale sale.

