Thompson Thrift Sells 176-Unit Apartment Community in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Thompson Thrift has sold Watermark at Jordan Creek, a 176-unit apartment community in West Des Moines. The sales price and buyer were undisclosed. Completed in 2015 and located at 6455 Galleria Drive, the Class A property consists of four-story buildings with detached garages. Amenities include a resident social lounge, heated pool and spa, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and community grilling areas. The community was 94 percent leased at the time of sale.