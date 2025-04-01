Thompson Thrift Sells 242-Unit Slate at Fishers District Build-to-Rent Community in Indiana

FISHERS, IND. — Thompson Thrift has sold Slate at Fishers District, a 242-unit luxury build-to-rent community in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. Bonaventure Holding Co. purchased the property for an undisclosed price. George Tikijian, Hannah Ott, Ted Abramson, Cam Benz, Claire Hassfurther, Ryan Stockamp and Sean Pingel of CBRE brokered the sale.

Slate at Fishers District features one-, two- and three-bedroom villas as well as three- and four-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, bark park and dog spa. Construction wrapped in May 2024, and the property’s occupancy now exceeds 90 percent.

Slate at Fishers District is one of five developments within the larger Fishers District. Once completed, the $750 million project will span 123 acres and include multifamily, hotel, office, dining, shopping and entertainment options.