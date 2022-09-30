Thompson Thrift Sells 276-Unit Apartment Complex in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Thompson Thrift has sold The Element, a 276-unit apartment complex in Kansas City. The sales price was undisclosed. Minneapolis-based Timberland Partners purchased the asset. Completed in November 2021, The Element is comprised of three garden-style buildings with units that average 958 square feet. The property is 95 percent leased. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, coffee bar, two dog parks and a pet spa. Gabe Tovar of Northmarq brokered the sale.