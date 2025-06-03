Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Thompson Thrift has sold the 300-unit Upland Flats in Colorado Springs.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Thompson Thrift Sells 300-Unit Upland Flats Multifamily Community in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Thompson Thrift has sold Upland Flats in Colorado Springs to NALS Apartment Homes for an undisclosed figure. Matt Barnett, Dan Woodward, Jake Young and Dave Potarf of Walker & Dunlop brokered the sale. Thompson Thrift began developing the 300-unit community in 2021. The Watermark 2021 Multifamily Development Fund III LP provided equity for the project. Situated on 15.5 acres, Upland Flats’ amenity package includes 24-hour fitness centers, community gardens, dog parks and more.

