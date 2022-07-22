Thompson Thrift Sells 312-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Houston

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Thompson Thrift Residential, a subsidiary of Indianapolis-based investment firm Thompson Thrift, has sold The Ranch at Sienna, a 312-unit apartment community in the southwestern Houston suburb of Missouri City. Built in 2016, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,105 square feet. Residences are furnished with private balconies and full-sized washer and dryers. Communal amenities include a pool with cabanas, a fitness center, clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor kitchen, game room and a dog park. Houston-based Laye Capital Investments purchased the community for an undisclosed amount.