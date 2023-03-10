Thompson Thrift Sells 320-Unit Apartment Complex in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Thompson Thrift has sold The Grove, a 320-unit apartment complex in Grand Rapids, for an undisclosed price. A private real estate investment firm purchased the Class A community. Completed in August 2022, The Grove features floor plans that average 1,200 square feet. Amenities include a resident social lounge, fitness center, heated pool and spa, grilling areas, pickleball courts, dog park and pet spa. Jason Krug of Berkadia brokered the sale on behalf of Thompson Thrift.