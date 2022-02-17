REBusinessOnline

Thompson Thrift Sells 328-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Orlando

Thrive

Thrive offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans in 12 two-story and two four-story buildings.

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Thompson Thrift Residential, an affiliate of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, has sold Thrive, a 328-unit multifamily community in Davenport. Minneapolis-based Timberland Partners purchased the property for an undisclosed amount. Scott Ramey, Brad Downing and Paul Grant of Newmark represented Thompson Thrift in the transaction.

Thrive offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans in 12 two-story and two four-story buildings. Unit features include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, island kitchen, vinyl flooring and double vanities. Community amenities include an outdoor kitchen, swimming pool with cabanas, fitness center, yoga room, a dog park and pet spa. Completed in 2021, the property was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 141 Thrive Road, Thrive is situated 11.8 miles from the Walt Disney World Resort and 37 miles from downtown Orlando. The property is also 27.5 miles from Orlando International Airport.

