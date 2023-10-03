Thompson Thrift Sells Two Retail Buildings in Cape Coral, Florida Totaling 24,000 SF

CAPE CORAL, FLA. —Thompson Thrift has sold two retail buildings in Cape Coral totaling 24,000 square feet. Situated within Cape Coral Commons, the multi-tenant buildings each comprise 12,000 square feet. Tenants scheduled to open at the properties include First Watch, Mission BBQ, Firehouse Subs, Tire Kingdom, Paragon Healthcare, Crumbl Cookies, PJ’s Coffee and Visionworks. David Hoppe of Atlantic Retail arranged the sale on behalf of Thompson Thrift. A California-based buyer acquired the buildings for an undisclosed price. Cape Coral Commons also features a third multi-tenant building currently under construction, as well as four one- to two-acre outparcels.