Thompson Thrift to Begin Construction on 300-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community Near Savannah

POOLER, GA. — Thompson Thrift plans to soon break ground on The Foundry at Mosaic, a 300-unit luxury multifamily community located in Pooler, a western suburb of Savannah. The development will be capitalized with equity from the Thompson Thrift 2025 Multifamily Development investment fund. Construction is expected to begin this month, with resident move-ins anticipated for November 2027.

Situated within the Mosaic Town Center mixed-use development, The Foundry will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spanning up to 1,475 square feet in size. Amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, 24/7 fitness center, courtyards, an outdoor entertainment kitchen, grilling areas, a pickleball court, dog park, resident conference room, billiards, shuffleboard, a golf simulator and a variety of indoor/outdoor gathering spaces.

The Foundry at Mosaic marks Thompson Thrift’s second multifamily development near the Savannah Quarters master-planned community. In addition, the firm recently completed construction on The Liliana, a 360-unit luxury apartment community currently leasing nearby.