Thompson Thrift to Develop 212-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta

STOCKBRIDGE, GA. — Thompson Thrift has announced plans to develop a 212-unit multifamily community at 2245 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge, a southeast suburb of Atlanta.

Dubbed The Levi, the property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,100 square feet in size. Amenities at the community will include a 24-hour fitness scenter, swimming pool, firepits, outdoor grills, work suites, a pickleball court, dog park, pet spa and a Starbucks coffee bar.

The Levi will be situated within the 158-acre master-planned Bridges at Jodeco development. A construction timeline was not disclosed.