Thompson Thrift to Develop 214-Unit Wrenly Apartments in Newnan, Georgia

NEWNAN, GA. — Thompson Thrift plans to develop Wrenly, a 214-unit apartment community in Newnan, a city approximately 40 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. The Indiana-based developer expects to welcome residents by April 2027, with full completion slated for early 2028.

The 29-acre community will comprise one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments within six residential buildings. Amenities will include a 24-hour fitness center, a pool with a waterfall feature, firepit with seating areas, grills, pickleball court, dog park and a business center.