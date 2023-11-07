Thompson Thrift to Develop 224-Unit Refinery at Pointe17 Multifamily Community in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Thompson Thrift has released plans for Refinery at Pointe17, a Class A apartment property to be located near the $40 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Plant in northern Phoenix. Construction is set to begin this month, with completion slated for the latter half of 2025.

Refinery at Pointe17 will feature 224 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that average 1,000 square feet. Apartments will feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, designer fixtures and finishes, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets, patio and balcony options and full-size washers/dryers, as well as a suite of Alexa-compatible smart home technology.

Community amenities will include a fully equipped, 24-hour fitness center; yoga and spin studio; bike storage; resort-style swimming pool; fire pits with seating areas; community grilling areas; pickleball courts; 24-hour business center; private focus rooms and offices for rent; rooftop deck; event lounge; over 80 on-site electric vehicle charging stations; dog park and pet spa; billiards; and a shuffleboard court.

Refinery is the multifamily component of Pointe17 mixed-use development. Retail tenants at Pointe17 include Oregano’s, Twisted Sugar, Over Easy, Foothills Grille, Heartland Dental, Yoga Six, BFT fitness studio, The Bar and a nail salon.