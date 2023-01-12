Thompson Thrift to Develop 252-Unit Maddox Apartment Community in Buckeye, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

Slated for completion in late 2024, The Maddox in Buckeye, Ariz., will feature 252 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Thompson Thrift has released plans for The Maddox, a multifamily property located in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye. Construction started this month with completion slated for late 2024.

Located at the intersection of West Yuma Road and South Waterson Road, The Maddox will consist of seven three-story buildings with 80 detached garages. The community will feature 252 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and finishes, an Alexa-compatible smart hub to integrate all smart devices, smart thermostats, smart door locks, walk-in closets and full-size washers/dryers. Units are available with patio, balcony and private yard options.

Onsite amenities will include a clubhouse, heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, Amazon Package Hub, courtyards, grilling stations, outdoor game area, firepits with seating areas, dog park, pet spa with grooming station, and a pickleball court.

The community is situated on 10.6 acres within walking distance of Buckeye’s core retail corridor, including Fry’s Signature grocery store, Walmart, Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse and multiple dining options.