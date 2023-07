SARASOTA, FLA. — Thompson Thrift has announced plans for the development of The Concord, a 257-unit apartment community to be constructed on 8.5 acres in Sarasota. Upon completion, the property will feature units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community will include a fitness center, heated swimming pool, outdoor entertainment and grilling areas, a dog run and pet spa, social hub and work-from-home suites. Completion of the development is scheduled for fall 2024.