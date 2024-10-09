Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Located in Nampa, Idaho, The Logan will offer 264 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Thompson Thrift to Develop 264-Unit Multifamily Community in Nampa, Idaho

by Amy Works

NAMPA, IDAHO — Indiana-based Thompson Thrift is entering the Idaho market with the construction of The Logan, an apartment property in Nampa, approximately 20 minutes southwest of Boise. Construction is slated to begin this month with completion scheduled for winter 2025.

Located on 12 acres at 2516 W. Karcher Road, The Logan will offer 264 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across three-story buildings. Units will feature stainless steel appliances, glass-top ranges, hardwood-style flooring, a walk-in shower and multiple smart home capabilities. Additionally, select apartments will feature cabinetry with soft-close doors, a deluxe closet system with shelving, premium lighting, a dry bar and advanced smart home capabilities. Private patios, balconies, yards and detached garage options will also be available.

Community amenities will include an outdoor entertainment kitchen and grilling areas, a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style heated swimming pool, electric firepits with seating areas, a billiards and shuffleboard area, dog park, bike storage and a Starbucks Coffee bar. The property will also offer focus suites, community-wide Wi-Fi, an onsite service team, valet trash service and a user-friendly mobile app.

