TEMPE, ARIZ. — Thompson Thrift has announced plans to develop South Tempe Square, a 27,119-square-foot retail center, roughly 10 miles outside Phoenix in Tempe. The developer purchased a 3.7-acre site for the project and is scheduled to break ground in the first quarter of 2025.

Upon completion, which is scheduled for early 2026, the center will feature four buildings ranging in size from 4,500 to 9,753 square feet.