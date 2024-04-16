Thompson Thrift to Develop 276-Unit Multifamily Community in Vero Beach, Florida

VERO BEACH, FLA. — Thompson Thrift plans to develop a new 276-unit multifamily community in Vero Beach. Dubbed Verity, the project is scheduled for completion in summer 2026. The property will comprise apartments across three-story buildings, with units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts averaging 1,400 square feet in size.

Amenities at the community, which will span 18 acres, will include a clubhouse, fitness center, 24-hour social hub, work-from-home suites, resident conference room, swimming pool, electric firepits, grilling areas, a pickleball court, dog run and pet spa. The property will also feature an Amazon package hub and valet trash service.