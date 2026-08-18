Thompson Thrift to Develop 300-Unit Apartment Community in Chelsea, Alabama

CHELSEA, ALA. — Thompson Thrift plans to develop Rivet, a 300-unit apartment community in Chelsea, a suburb of Birmingham in Shelby County. The Indianapolis-based developer is capitalizing the project with equity from Thompson Thrift 2025 Multifamily Development LP.

Situated on nearly 29 acres along the U.S. Highway 280 corridor, Rivet will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, pickleball court, community grilling areas and fire pit, social hub with billiards and shuffleboard, dog park and pet spa, business center with conference rooms and an Amazon package hub.

Thompson Thrift plans to deliver Rivet in late 2027.