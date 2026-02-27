Thompson Thrift to Develop 300-Unit Multifamily Community in Dacula, Georgia

DACULA, GA. — Indiana-based Thompson Thrift will develop Lineage, a 300-unit multifamily project in Dacula, an Atlanta suburb in Gwinnett County. The development will be capitalized with equity from Thompson Thrift’s 2026 Multifamily Development LP fund, while PNC Bank will provide construction financing for the project. Lineage marks Thompson Thrift’s 100th multifamily community to be developed nationwide.

Spanning nearly 15 acres at the Harbins Road and Ga. State Route 316 interchange, Lineage will comprise four-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Select homes will feature private patio, balcony and yard options, as well as detached garages, high-speed internet access and an Amazon package hub. Amenities will include a golf simulator, swimming pool, fitness center, pickleball court, lounges, coworking and conference space, a dog park, pet spa, outdoor firepits and grilling areas, event space and landscaped courtyards. Additionally, more than 9,500 square feet of street-level retail space will be designed with outdoor seating, “play” space and a designated area for outdoor concerts.