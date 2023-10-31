Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Standard441 in Lady Lake, Fla., will feature apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
Thompson Thrift to Develop 300-Unit Standard441 Multifamily Community in Orlando Suburb

by Hayden Spiess

LADY LAKE, FLA. — Thompson Thrift will begin development this month on Standard441, a 300-unit multifamily community to be located in the Orlando suburb of Lady Lake. Upon completion, the property will feature apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community will include a fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor spa, pavilion with a built-in fireplace and grills, pickleball court, dog park and pet spa, 24-hour social hub, work-from-home suites and electric vehicle charging stations. Standard441 is scheduled to open in late 2024. 

