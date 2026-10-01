Thompson Thrift to Develop 300-Unit The Highline Apartment Property Near Boise

NAMPA, IDAHO — Thompson Thrift has begin construction of The Highline, a multifamily community in Nampa, approximately 20 miles west of Boise. Slated to welcome residents in early 2028, The Highland will feature 300 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with private entrances averaging 1,100 square feet.

Residences will offer quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and finishes, hardwood-style floors, full-size washers/dryers, walk-in closets and smart-home technology. Additionally, detached garages and patio, balcony or private yard options will be available for select units.

Onsite amenities will include a 24-hour fitness center, heated swimming pool and lap pool, courtyards, fire pits, grilling areas, outdoor games and a pickleball court. Residents will also have access to a 24-hour social hub with billiards and shuffleboard, focus rooms, conference space, bike storage, two dog parks and a pet spa.

The Highline will be capitalized with equity from the Thompson Thrift 2026 Multifamily Development. The community will be located within East Ranch, a master-planned mixed-use community with a blend of single-family homes and flex industrial space with integrated retail, creating a walkable and amenity-rich environment for residents.