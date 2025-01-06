Thompson Thrift to Develop 324-Unit Multifamily Community in Longmont, Colorado

LONGMONT, COLO. — Thompson Thrift plans to develop Heritage on Hoover, a Class A apartment property in Longmont, a suburb of Boulder. Construction of the 324-unit community is slated for completion in winter 2026.

Located near the intersection of Mountain Brook Drive and South Hover Street, Heritage on Hover will feature three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts averaging nearly 1,000 square feet. Apartments will include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, side-by-side refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, large walk-in closets and multiple smart home capabilities. Additionally, select residences will feature cabinetry with soft-close doors, deluxe closet systems with shelving, premium lighting, dry bars and advanced smart home capabilities. Private patios, balconies, yards and detached garage options will also be available.

Community amenities will include an outdoor entertainment kitchen and grilling areas, a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, resort-style heated swimming pool and spa, electric firepits with seating areas, a billiards and shuffleboard area, a dog park, bike storage and a Starbucks Coffee bar. Additionally, the community will include focus suites and community-wide Wi-Fi, as well as an on-site service team, valet trash service and a user-friendly mobile app.

Thompson Thrift 2024 Multifamily Development Fund LP provided equity for the development.