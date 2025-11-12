Thompson Thrift to Develop 336-Unit Multifamily Community in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Thompson Thrift plans to develop Venture on Venetucci, a 336-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, with delivery slated for March 2027. The Thompson Thrift 2025 Multifamily Development LP will provide equity capital for the development.

Situated on 16.5 acres at 4446 Venetucci Blvd., Venture on Venetucci will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,000 square feet. Each residence will include premium interior finishes, such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, glass-top ranges, tile backsplashes and hardwood-style floorings. Other unit amenities will include large walk-in closets, walk-in showers, patio and balcony options, private yard options, detached garages, full-size washers and dryers, high-speed internet access and an Amazon package hub.

Community amenities will include a fully equipped fitness center with 24-hour access, a heated swimming pool, community grilling areas, a pickleball court, billiards, shuffleboard, dog park, pet spa with grooming stations and a resident business center with a conference room and focus suites.