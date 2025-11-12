Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ColoradoDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Thompson Thrift to Develop 336-Unit Multifamily Community in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Thompson Thrift plans to develop Venture on Venetucci, a 336-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, with delivery slated for March 2027. The Thompson Thrift 2025 Multifamily Development LP will provide equity capital for the development.

Situated on 16.5 acres at 4446 Venetucci Blvd., Venture on Venetucci will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,000 square feet. Each residence will include premium interior finishes, such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, glass-top ranges, tile backsplashes and hardwood-style floorings. Other unit amenities will include large walk-in closets, walk-in showers, patio and balcony options, private yard options, detached garages, full-size washers and dryers, high-speed internet access and an Amazon package hub.

Community amenities will include a fully equipped fitness center with 24-hour access, a heated swimming pool, community grilling areas, a pickleball court, billiards, shuffleboard, dog park, pet spa with grooming stations and a resident business center with a conference room and focus suites.

You may also like

City of Waco Unveils Plans for $1.4B Downtown...

Balfour Beatty Completes Three Elementary Schools in Denton,...

San Diego Community College District, Michaels Break Ground...

Rockwell Property Co. Acquires Cimarron Apartments in Metro...

Brixton Capital Forms JV with TriPost to Recapitalize...

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 122-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

BBCP Arranges $41.5M in Financing for Industrial-to-Multifamily Conversion...

Colliers Negotiates $11.2M Sale of Affordable Housing Community...

Kroger Opens 128,000 SF Store at Bonds Ranch...