Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndianaMidwestMultifamily

Thompson Thrift to Develop 350-Unit Luxury Apartment Community Near Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

WESTFIELD, IND. — Thompson Thrift has unveiled plans to develop Revere, a 350-unit luxury apartment community in the Indianapolis suburb of Westfield. The company expects to welcome the first residents in February 2027. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations averaging 1,000 square feet. The residences will be spread across six buildings, including four three-story, garden-style buildings and two four-story, elevator-serviced buildings. Amenities will include a fitness center, social hub, heated pool, firepits, grilling areas, a dog park, pet spa, business center and conference room. Adjacent to the project site is IMMI, an advanced safety systems company that employs nearly 700 people at its Westfield office. Planned future retail will also be situated next to the apartment community.

You may also like

Berkadia Provides $31.8M Agency Refinancing for Mixed-Income Apartment...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 289-Unit Apartment Building in...

CC&F Breaks Ground on 180,000 SF Manufacturing, Life...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 308-Unit Union Park Residences...

ViaWest Group, GEM Realty Capital Receive $43.3M Construction...

Northcap Commercial Brokers Sale of 54-Unit Westland Orland...

KeyBank Arranges $72.8M Financing for Redevelopment of Atlanta...

Comstock Inks Two Office Leases With Booz Allen...

Marquette Cos. Acquires 368-Unit Multifamily Property in Aurora,...