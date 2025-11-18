Thompson Thrift to Develop 350-Unit Luxury Apartment Community Near Indianapolis

WESTFIELD, IND. — Thompson Thrift has unveiled plans to develop Revere, a 350-unit luxury apartment community in the Indianapolis suburb of Westfield. The company expects to welcome the first residents in February 2027. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations averaging 1,000 square feet. The residences will be spread across six buildings, including four three-story, garden-style buildings and two four-story, elevator-serviced buildings. Amenities will include a fitness center, social hub, heated pool, firepits, grilling areas, a dog park, pet spa, business center and conference room. Adjacent to the project site is IMMI, an advanced safety systems company that employs nearly 700 people at its Westfield office. Planned future retail will also be situated next to the apartment community.