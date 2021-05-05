Thor Equities Acquires 196,300 SF Industrial Facility in Southern California in a Sale-Leaseback Deal

CARSON, CALIF. — New York-based Thor Equities Group has purchased a last-mile warehouse facility located at 2575 El Presidio in Carson. An undisclosed seller sold the asset in an off-market, sale-leaseback transaction.

Marc Schillinger and Keith Rosso of JLL Capital Markets arranged $15.9 million in acquisition financing for the buyer. National Life Group provided the seven-year, fixed-rate, interest-only loan.

Built in 1972 on six acres, the 196,300-square-foot building features 22-foot clear heights, nine loading positions, office and mezzanine space and ample parking. The seller/tenant fully occupies the property.