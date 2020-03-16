REBusinessOnline

Thor Equities Acquires Liberty Innovation Centre Office Building in Jersey City for $94.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

95-green-nj

The former industrial facility was converted into a Class A office in 1987.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Thor Equities Group has acquired Liberty Innovation Centra, a 337,888-square-foot office building in located at 95 Greene St. in Jersey City, for $94.5 million. The building served as a primary manufacturing facility for Colgate Palmolive until 1987, when it was converted into a Class A office building. The building offers convenient access to the Exchange Place rail station and Newark Airport. Daniel Loughlin, Jose Cruz and John Cunningham led a JLL team that represented the seller, SJP Properties, in the transaction.

