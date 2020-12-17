Thor Equities Divests of 46,752 SF Mixed-Use Office Property in San Francisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

SAN FRANCISCO — Thor Equities Group has completed the sale of 634 Second Street, a mixed-use commercial building located in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The 46,752-square-foot property features three stories, a rooftop deck and 100 feet of frontage along Second Street. At the time of sale, the property tenants included Okta, a cloud security company; Cloudflare, a hosting provider; and Sajj Mediterranean, a restaurant.

Kyle Kovac, Mike Taquino and Mandy Lee of CBRE represented Thor Equities in the transaction. Ben Vago and Avram Posner of Wachtel Missry LLP served as legal counsel for Thor Equities.