Thor Equities Group Sells Retail Building in Manhattan for $40M

The retail building at 164 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan totals 17,600 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Thor Equities Group has sold a 17,600-square-foot retail building located at 164 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan for $40 million. The six-story property, which is located between 21st and 22nd streets in the Flatiron District, was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Alo Yoga and restaurant Sutra. The buyer was not disclosed.