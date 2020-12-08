REBusinessOnline

Thor Equities Group Sells Retail Building in Manhattan for $40M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Retail

164-Fifth-Avenue-Manhattan

The retail building at 164 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan totals 17,600 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Thor Equities Group has sold a 17,600-square-foot retail building located at 164 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan for $40 million. The six-story property, which is located between 21st and 22nd streets in the Flatiron District, was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Alo Yoga and restaurant Sutra. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  