Thor Equities Sells 98,000 SF Office Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Mondelez International is the anchor tenant at the new property.

CHICAGO — Thor Equities Group has sold 905 W. Fulton Market in an off-market transaction to Germany-based Deka Immobilien. Located on the corner of West Fulton Market and North Peoria Street in the heart of Chicago’s Fulton Market, the new building spans nearly 98,000 square feet over five stories. Mondelez International’s global headquarters anchors the property and occupies floors two through five. Hospitality and events company DineAmic Hospitality recently leased 8,000 square feet. There is more than 6,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Thor Equities was not represented by a broker. Tom Sitz, Cody Hundertmark, David Knapp, Josh McGee, Paul Lundstedt and Dan Deuter of Cushman & Wakefield assisted the buyer.

