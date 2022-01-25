Thor Equities Sells Metro Dallas Industrial Property for $20M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Building A at Logistics Center at McKinney totals 129,914 square feet. The property was built on a speculative basis.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — New York City-based investment firm Thor Equities Group has sold a 129,914-square-foot industrial property located at 3601 N. McDonald St. in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney for $20 million. Thor Equities acquired the building, which features a rear-load configuration, 130-foot truck court apron and an ESFR sprinkler system, in August 2021 via a joint venture with Morgan Stanley. Stream Realty Partners represented the joint venture in the deal. The buyer was not disclosed. Building B at the property totals 301,796 square feet.