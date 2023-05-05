Thornton Tomasetti to Relocate Chicago Office to Fulton Market

CHICAGO — Global scientific and engineering consulting firm Thornton Tomasetti has signed a new lease for 18,943 square feet on the seventh floor at 600 West Fulton, a nine-story office building totaling 214,000 square feet in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. Parkside Realty Inc. owns the building. Thornton Tomasetti is relocating its Chicago-based operations from 330 N. Wabash St. in River North. Molly Carroll and Andy Strand of JLL represented the tenant, while Barb Schenberg of Parkside Realty represented ownership. Originally built in 1895 to house Sears & Roebuck’s original warehouse, 600 West Fulton was converted to loft-style office space in 1982. The building was completely renovated in 2021.