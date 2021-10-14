Thornydale Apartments Breaks Ground on 209-Unit The Alexander Multifamily Community in Marana, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

MARANA, ARIZ. — Thornydale Apartments LLC, c/o Sears Financial Corp., has broken ground on The Alexander, a $49 million multifamily property located at 3915 W. Aerie Drive in Marana.

The 292,850-square-foot development will feature two main mid-rise buildings, six garage buildings providing 12 loft units with attached garages, and two freestanding garages. The 209-unit property will offer technology and wellness amenities, including property-wide high-speed internet, keyless door and property access, lighting and temperature controls, and DISH TV, as well as blackout blinds in the bedrooms and adjustable smart lighting to customize the in-unit environment.

Community amenities will include a dog park, barbecue area, bike storage and repair area, a resort-style pool, fitness center, outdoor fitness area and a variety of wellness offerings. Completion is slated for June 2023.

Thornydale Apartments is owner/developer of the property, which Shelton Residential will manage. The project team includes Way Architects P.C., EMJ Construction, Dish Fiber and Data Link, Perry Engineering and The Planning Center.