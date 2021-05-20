REBusinessOnline

Thorofare Capital Funds $18M Acquisition Loan for The Spreckels Building in San Diego’s Gaslamp District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Loans, Office, Retail, Western

The-Spreckels-Bldg-San-Diego

Situated in San Diego's Gaslamp District, The Spreckels Building features 217,173 square feet of office, retail and theater space.

SAN DIEGO — Thorofare Capital has funded an $18 million loan for a joint venture between New York-based Taconic Capital Advisors and Triangle Capital Group for the purchase of The Spreckels Building in San Diego.

Located at 121 Broadway in the Gaslamp District, The Spreckels Building features 217,173 square feet of office, retail and theater space. The six-story building was built in 1912 and most recently renovated in 1982. The property was designated as one of San Diego’s historic sites in 1972 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

Marc Renard led the Cushman & Wakefield team that represented the seller, a family trust associated with Jacquelyn Littlefield, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction. CBRE will serve as the property’s manager under the new ownership.

