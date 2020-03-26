REBusinessOnline

Thorofare Capital Funds $23.8M Acquisition Loan for Mixed-Use Portfolio in Beverly Hills

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Loans, Office, Retail, Western

152-160-S-Lasky-Dr-Beverly-Hills-CA

Located at 152-160 S. Lasky Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., the property offers 10,884 square feet of medical office space.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — Thorofare Capital has provided a $23.8 million loan for the acquisition of a mixed-use portfolio in Beverly Hills. Marc Schillinger and Eric Boucher of JLL advised the undisclosed borrower in the financing transaction.

The acquisition includes two properties. The first is 415 North Camden Drive, a 17,936-square-foot building offering retail, medical and office space in the Beverly Hills Golden Triangle district. The second is a 10,884-square-foot medical office building located at 152-160 S. Lasky Drive.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business