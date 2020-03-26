Thorofare Capital Funds $23.8M Acquisition Loan for Mixed-Use Portfolio in Beverly Hills
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — Thorofare Capital has provided a $23.8 million loan for the acquisition of a mixed-use portfolio in Beverly Hills. Marc Schillinger and Eric Boucher of JLL advised the undisclosed borrower in the financing transaction.
The acquisition includes two properties. The first is 415 North Camden Drive, a 17,936-square-foot building offering retail, medical and office space in the Beverly Hills Golden Triangle district. The second is a 10,884-square-foot medical office building located at 152-160 S. Lasky Drive.
